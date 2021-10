Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston receives its first snowfall of the season.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s looking a lot like winter out there!

We’re in the second week of October, which is usually around the time when Mount Charleston sees its first snowflakes of the winter season.

Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston received its first snowfall of the season on Saturday morning.

More snow is expected next week.

Lee Canyon is about an hour away from Las Vegas.