LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents who live on Mount Charleston are sheltering in place Monday morning after up to 8 inches of rain pummeled the Spring Mountains causing flooding, power outages, and damaging the water delivery system.

According to Clark County, “The old town area in Mt Charleston has substantial flooding as does rainbow subdivision. Residents are sheltering in place.”

State Route 157 is closed at SR158 which leads to Lee Canyon. (KLAS)

Currently, vehicles can not travel to Kyle Canyon because of road closures. State Route 157 is closed at SR158 (Deer Creek Highway) due to flooding damage and there is no estimate for when the road will open. State Route 156 to Lee Canyon is also washed out.

Damage to SR157/Kyle Canyon Road. (Credit: NDOT)

Damage to SR157/Kyle Canyon Road. (Credit: NDOT)

Damage to SR157/Kyle Canyon Road. (Credit: NDOT)

Residents are also under a “boiled water notice” after the storm damaged the Kyle Canyon Water System.

Severe, overnight flooding on Mt. Charleston – and specifically within Kyle Canyon – caused a

severe leak in the Kyle Canyon Water System, resulting in major reservoir tanks losing water

pressure. Las Vegas Valley Water District

Kyle Canyon residents are advised to boil tap water before using it for drinking, food preparation, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes until further notice. Water should be boiled for at least three minutes. Residents are also being asked to shut off irrigation systems to reduce the demand on the water supply.

There is no timeline for when the boil water order will be lifted but water district crews will remain on the mountain until repairs are completed, the district said in a news release.

Residents in need of shelter can go to 2755 Kyle Canyon Road and shelter at the hotel.

A shelter location for residents is at 2755 Kyle Canyon Road, the Retreat on Charleston Peak. Nevada National Guard is en route to assist.

Clark County will hold a news briefing at noon to further discuss the storm impacts in the Mount Charleston/Kyle Canyon area.