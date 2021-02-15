Moulin Rouge artifacts on display at Neon Museum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new exhibit featuring artifacts from the first major racially integrated gaming property are going on display at the Neon Museum.

The Moulin Rouge Casino and Hotel opening in 1955 when casinos on the Las Vegas Strip were segregated. The property didn’t stay open long and was revived multiple times over the following decades. It also sparked a civil rights meeting in March 1960 that led to the beginning of the end of segregation in hotels and casinos.

Items from the Moulin Rouge on display at the Neon Museum.

The Museum of Gaming History installed the exhibit at the museum’s La Concha visitor center. The display includes promotional materials, gaming chips, souvenirs, dinnerware, and postcards, all providing a glimpse into the groundbreaking property that made history. It’s now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Among the many artifacts in the exhibit, guests will see a Moulin Rouge promotional flyer that epitomizes the property’s historical significance:

“For years men have dreamed of a resort where everyone would be welcomed regardless of color, race or creed. Today that bold dream has come true in Las Vegas, and it has come true in breath-taking fashion.”

Last year, The Neon Museum reassembled and re-illuminated the monumental Moulin Rouge sign to accurately portray how it was originally displayed. Adding the MoGH exhibit complements the museum’s commitment to showcasing the unique history and culture of Las Vegas.