Motorola delays the launch of its foldable Razr smartphone

(CNN) — Motorola is delaying the reboot of its legendary ‘Razr’ flip phone. The Razr foldable smartphone was supposed to be available for pre-order the day after Christmas, and in stores Jan. 9, 2020.

According to several news reports, the launch dates have been pushed back. Motorola has not provided an updated timeline for the $1,500 phone, but reportedly said it is not expecting a significant shift.

Courtesy: Motorola

Motorola said the delay was due to higher-than-expected demand and limited supply.

Its foldable smartphone’s launch has been delayed before. Originally, it was supposed to be available over the summer.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Razr came out in 2004 and went on to become the best-selling phone of all time in the U.S., until the iPhone came along.

The latest reintroduction of its iconic flip phone is expected to have great success.