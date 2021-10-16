Motorcyclists hurt following overnight crash, driver arrested on DUI charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a serious crashing that leaves two motorcyclists critically hurt Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call shortly before 2 a.m., for two motorcyclists who were struck near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2017 Dodge Durango ran a red light and struck a 2015 Harley Davidson before driving away.

Related Content UPDATE: Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle outside of crosswalk

A male driver, 36, and a woman passenger, 40, sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to UMC Trauma for treatment.

The driver of the Dodge, Javier Hernandez, 28, was later taken into custody by police nearby.

He was charged with driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving injury, and two counts of failing to abide by red lights.

Hernandez is expected to see a judge on Sunday.

This was a few hours after another man was hit crossing the street in South Valley Friday night.