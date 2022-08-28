LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who overturned a motorcycle Wednesday in the central valley has died from his injuries, Metro police said.

Daniel, Jarrett, 49, was driving a 2008 Kawasaki ZX10R south on Upland Boulevard in a single lane, crossing the intersection of Mayflower Lane at about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 24, when the front tire hit the raised center landscape median the, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday in a news release.

The motorcycle overturned, and Jarrett was taken to University Medical Center and then admitted to intensive care.

Police said Jarrett died at the hospital and is the 95th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Metro’s collision investigation section is examining the crash; police said impairment is suspected.