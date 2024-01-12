LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said a motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after an early morning crash in the east valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, police are investigating a motorcycle versus vehicle collision at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Harris Avenue that happened at around 7:40 a.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All vehicles involved remained on scene, police said, and impairment is not suspected at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.