Motorcyclist who was killed in Monday crash near Jean identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist killed in a Monday crash near Jean, southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15, has been identified as 62-year-old Steven Robert Boyung.

The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) investigated the crash, which happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle collided with a red Mazda SUV that was eastbound on SR-16 approaching the Goodsprings Bypass.

NHP said the Mazda failed to yield the right of way.

The motorcycle overturned in the collision and Boyung, who is a Jean resident, was ejected. Boyung died at the scene, NHP said.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 55th fatal crash resulting in 64 fatalities for 2021.