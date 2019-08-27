Motorcyclist who died in Friday crash identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who died in a Friday night motorcycle crash has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Brenton James Avery, 27, of Las Vegas, who was riding a 2003 Suzuki SV1000 motorcycle, collided with a 2006 Toyota Scion TC at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Wheeler Peak Drive. A witness statement indicated the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Avery died of a head injury in the crash, the coroner’s office said. The motorcycle was southbound on MLK, according to police. The impact occurred on the passenger side of the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, 53-year-old Keith Manning, suffered a minor injury in the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Avery’s death marks the 67th traffic related fatality of 2019 within the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction.