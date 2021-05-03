Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Charleston, Lamb

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist sustained critical injuries in a crash Monday night near Charleston and Lamb boulevards. The incident occurred around 8:19 p.m.

Police say a Hyundai hatchback was the other vehicle involved. The driver was not injured.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, as Charleston is closed in both directions between Lamb and Sacramento Drive.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.