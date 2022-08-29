LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was critically injured after colliding with a mid-size SUV on Bonanza Road, east of Pecos Road early Monday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash was reported just before 2 a.m. A portion of Bonanza is closed east of Pecos as police investigate the crash.
Bonanza is closed between Sandhill Road and Blue Lagoon Drive.
The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital to be treated.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.