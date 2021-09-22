Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in crash on Lake Mead, Torrey Pines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 22-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a Tuesday night crash at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Bryce Estocado was struck by a woman driving a Hyundai Santa Fe around 8 p.m. That driver, Therese Schubert-Makowiecki, was making a left turn from Torrey Pines onto West Lake Mead as Estocado, who was headed south on Torrey Pines, entered the intersection. Police said both failed to stop at red lights.

Estocado was ejected from the motorcycle and transported to University Medical Center’s Trauma Center. Schubert-Makowiecki, and the two children in her vehicle, were not injured. Police said there were no signs of impairment and the crash remains under investigation.

