Motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries after hit-and-run crash at Arville, Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says a motorcyclist is suffering from serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash in the central valley.

The injury crash between the motorcycle and another vehicle happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street.

According to police, the vehicle did not stay on scene and the motorcyclist was transported to UMC with serious injuries.

Metro says Charleston will have lane restrictions until officials finish the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

