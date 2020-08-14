Motorcyclist critically injured in west Valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a west Valley crash Thursday evening. The incident occurred near Sahara Avenue and Lake Sahara Drive around 5:55 p.m.

The collision involved the bike and another vehicle.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. It is unknown if they were impaired.

The driver of the other vehicle was not impaired and is okay.

Traffic officers are currently investigating the scene. Traffic at the intersection is expected to be impacted for several hours.