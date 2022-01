LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on the valley’s west side involving a motorcycle and car. The motorcycle rider was flown by helicopter to UMC Trauma to be treated for injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of Alta and Fox Hill Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police are now looking for the driver of the vehicle that his the rider and took off.

This is a breaking story, this article will be updated as needed.