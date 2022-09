Crash involving motorcycle and SUV at Flamingo and Sandhill roads on Sept. 23, 2022. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The intersection of Flamingo and Sandhill roads is closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle and truck.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash was reported around 4:35 a.m., and the motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV.

An investigation is underway. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.