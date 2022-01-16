Motorcyclist not wearing helmet dies in central Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 23-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on Oakey Boulevard, west of Rancho Drive, which caused that intersection to be closed for several hours.

The motorcycle collided with a parked SUV around 12:30 a.m., police said.

The motorcycle was traveling on Oakey Boulevard, just west of Cahlan Drive, when it veered right and crashed into an unoccupied 2002 Ford Expedition.

The motorcyclist, who was on a 2014 Yamaha XVS950 and not wearing a helmet, was ejected onto the roadway, police said.

The motorcyclist died on the scene. The Clark County Coroner will release his identity.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is the 8th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction since the beginning of 2022.