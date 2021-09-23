Motorcyclist killed on Red Rock Canyon Scenic Loop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 29-year-old man is dead after crashing a motorcycle on the Red Rock Scenic Loop Wednesday night.

According to Metro police, the crash happened around 6:44 p.m., and witnesses told police that the motorcyclist was traveling through the loop north of White Rock Mountain Road and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway causing him to crash in the desert.

Witnesses gave aid to the man until medical personnel arrived. He was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Metro says this is the 99th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.