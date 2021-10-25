Motorcyclist killed, juvenile arrested for DUI in southwest crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead and a juvenile is facing a DUI charge following a crash in southwest Las Vegas Sunday evening.

The crash was reported at 8:11 p.m. at W. Patrick Lane and Tenaya Way.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the 59-year-old motorcyclist was making a left turn from Tenaya to Patrick. Witnesses told police a Honda Accord driven by the juvenile was speeding eastbound on Patrick and drove into the oncoming lanes to pass another vehicle that had stopped to make a left turn from Patrick to Tenaya and struck the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroners Office.

Police said the juvenile driver of the Honda showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

This deadly crash marks the 116th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.