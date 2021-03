LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Lamb and Sahara in the east valley Tuesday night. Police say the single rider, a man in his 60s, lost control and struck a cinder block wall.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

North and southbound Lamb is closed from Sahara and Wyoming.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.