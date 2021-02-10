Motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash on Lake Mead Boulevard near I-15 underpass

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas man died Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Lake Mead Boulevard just east of the I-15 underpass, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Casey Marshall Field, 40, was transported to UMC Trauma after the crash just before 11 a.m., but he did not survive, according to NHP. The crash was at Lake Mead and Yale Street.

NHP reports that Field failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and struck the curb on the north side of the street as he traveled westbound on Lake Mead. He was riding a white Suzuki GXS-R motorcycle.

The crash remains under investigation.