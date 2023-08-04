LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, a motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a vehicle in Las Vegas Friday.

The collision occurred at approximately 6:28 a.m. where Walnut Road becomes Sandhill Road near Owens Avenue in northeast Las Vegas.

The intersection will be closed in all directions, police said. There was no immediate information on what occurred or how many individuals were involved in the crash. No victims were immediately identified by police and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

