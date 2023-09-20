LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash in North Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Craig Road and Coleman Street near Simmons Street shortly before 3 p.m., North Las Vegas police said.

The crash involved the motorcyclist and the driver of an SUV.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man who was believed to be in his 20s or 30s and identified him as the motorcycle rider. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later by a medical team.

During the investigation, police determined that the motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed on Craig Road as he approached Coleman Street.

At the time the driver of an SUV was attempting to cross Craig Road on Coleman Street and was driving south through the intersection.

The motorcycle then hit the passenger side of the SUV.

Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time and believe speed played a factor in the deadly crash.

The female driver of the SUV had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.