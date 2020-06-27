Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in North Las Vegas. It happened on MLK near June Avenue, between Carey Avenue and Cheyenne Avenue.

Police say the call came out at 1:12 p.m. Saturday. Once on the scene, officers located a motorcycle and sedan in the intersection of MLK & June.

Preliminary investigation shows the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on MLK approaching June. The sedan was traveling westbound on June, making a left-hand turn onto MLK. The motorcycle then hit the sedan on the driver-side door.

The motorcyclist was taken to UMC Trauma, but eventually died at the hospital.

The driver of the sedan remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. Police will be on the scene for several hours, continuing the investigation.