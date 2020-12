LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash late Tuesday night on the 215 Beltway westbound as it transitions to I-15 northbound.

According to NHP Trooper Travis Smacka, the crash occurred around 10:50 p.m. and occurred when the male motorcyclist failed to negotiate a turn.

That section of highway was closed for several hours overnight as the crash was investigated.