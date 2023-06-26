HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead after a Sunday evening crash in Henderson, police say.

The crash happened at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the area of Grand Cadence Drive and Cabaletta Lane in Henderson.

Investigators say a motorcycle traveling at high speeds northbound on Grand Cadence Lane collided with the driver’s side front door of a sedan traveling westbound on Cabaletta Lane.

Police say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The motorcyclist, identified only as a 37-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital and later died.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department via phone at (702) 267-4911. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.