Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash, road expected to be closed for several hours

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to the scene of a deadly head-on crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle. Officials say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

#TrafficAlert Head-on fatal crash involving a motorcycle on State Route 163 and Clark County Mile Marker 12 (Near Laughlin) Westbound travel lanes are closed. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 11, 2019

The crash happened near Laughlin on State Route 163 at Clark County Mile Marker 12. The fatal detail is on the scene. Officials say the motorcycle veered into oncoming traffic and then hit the vehicle head-on.

The westbound lanes of Route 163 are closed. Officials expect them to stay closed for 4-5 hours.