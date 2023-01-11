LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcyclist died in the far east valley after losing control and crashing, Nevada State Police (NSP) said.

The rider was identified as Nicholas Ray Hansen, 35, from North Las Vegas.

The incident happened Jan. 2, just before 4 p.m. on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Los Feliz Street.

According to NSP, Hansen was riding recklessly and failed to negotiate a curve, resulting in him crossing lanes before entering a dirt shoulder.

His motorcycle struck a paddle marker causing it to rotate and overturn, ejecting Hansen, police said.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced Hansen dead at the scene.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s first fatal crash for 2023.