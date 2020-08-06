Motorcyclist killed in crash on Las Vegas Boulevard approaching Mile Marker 14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Las Vegas Boulevard approaching Mile Marker 14 in Clark County.

According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, at an unknown time, a black Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, also known as SR604. NHP said the rider was approaching Mile Marker 14 when for unknown reasons, the rider of the motorcycle was unable to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The driver drove through the southbound travel lanes and entered an unpaved embankment. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle before succumbing to injuries sustained in the crash. The victim, who has been identified as 44-year-old Dustin Robbins Hughes of Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 28th fatal crash resulting in 30 fatalities for 2020. Scroll down for photographs taken at the crash scene.