LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas motorcyclist died after crashing on E. Lakeshore Road, near BB Residence Road on Saturday, July 9.

The rider, 63-year-old Richard Anthony Carrabello, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nevada State Police were notified of the crash around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10. Troopers said it was determined the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Lakeshore when it struck a curb, went off into the desert, and overturned.

Troopers do not know exactly what time the crash happened on Saturday evening.