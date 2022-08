LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead Friday morning following a crash on Desert Inn Road.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash was reported around 5 a.m. and involved a motorcycle and vehicle. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

All lanes of Desert Inn Road are closed from Joe W. Brown/University Center Drive to near Maryland Parkway.

Police advise motorists to find an alternate route while the scene is being investigated.