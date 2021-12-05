Motorcyclist killed in crash near Rancho Drive, Craig Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a deadly crash near Rancho Drive and Craig Road Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 5:30 a.m., for a car versus motorcycle collision.

Police say the motorcycle ran a red light trying to make a turn at the intersection when the crash occurred.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old male, died on the scene.

The driver, a 64-year-old female, of the Ford was not hurt.

She remained on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories