Motorcyclist killed in crash near M.L.K., Craig in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist died in a crash near M.L.K. Boulevard and Craig Road in North Las Vegas Thursday evening. The incident occurred around 5:52 p.m.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Craig approaching M.L.K. He rode through the red light and struck a Chevy SUV that was making a left-hand turn onto Craig, then proceeded to also strike a Ford SUV.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene and is a male believed to be in his early 20s.

The drivers of both SUVs remained on scene.

Police say impairment is not expected to be a factor at this time.

RTC Southern Nevada says the intersection of M.L.K. and Craig is closed in both directions. Avoid the area and find alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.