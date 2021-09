JEAN, NEV. (KLAS) – A motorcyclist was killed in a collision Monday afternoon near Jean, Nev., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on SR-161 near I-15. A picture tweeted by NHP shows a motorcycle and SUV in a head-on collision.

NHP did not immediately release more details of the crash, say which driver was at fault, and whether speed or impairment played a role.

The name of the victim will be released at a late date by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.