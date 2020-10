LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on the scene of a deadly crash in the northwest valley. It happened at the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and Soaring Gulls Drive, near Rampart Boulevard, at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist died as a result of the crash.

Police are currently investigating at the scene of the crash. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story.