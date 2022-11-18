LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was killed in an overnight crash near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way.

The southbound lanes of Hualapai were closed for several hours so officers could investigate the crash.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash was reported around 12:23 a.m. Friday by several people who saw a downed motorcycle.

Police said it appeared the motorcycle crashed into a cinderblock wall. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.