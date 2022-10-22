LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is investigating a fatal crash Saturday involving a motorcycle and an SUV just west of the Arts District.

The motorcycle’s driver was pronounced dead at a hospital according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which closed a stretch of West Charleston Boulevard in both directions between South Rancho Drive and Shadow Lane at about noon.

Detectives are at the crash scene, at West Charleston Boulevard and Westwood Drive, Metro said.

