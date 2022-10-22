LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, on West Craig Road and Bravita Drive, according to North Las Vegas police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Craig Road, while at the same a Toyota Prius was traveling eastbound.

Police said the driver of the Prius turned in front of the motorcycle causing a crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No further information has been released at this time.