UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI in crash that killed motorcyclist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver said to be at fault in a crash that killed a motorcyclist Thursday night has been arrested on suspicion of DUI resulting in death. Nevada Highway Patrol officials say the crash happened on Lake Mead Boulevard at Clark County mile marker 3.

According to witnesses, a Nissan Altima was pulled over on the right shoulder facing eastbound. The Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound on Lake Mead. The driver of the Nissan then made a U-turn to go westbound on Lake Mead, pulling out in from of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the left-front portion of the Nissan. That rider, a male, was ejected and was later pronounced dead.

Fatal investigators are on the scene, and Lake Mead is closed in both directions at mile marker 3.