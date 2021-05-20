Motorcyclist killed in crash at Westcliff and Rainbow, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of Westcliff Dr. and S. Rainbow Boulevard. According to police, it involves a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it struck the pickup truck that was traveling northbound as it was turning left into a parking lot.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of Rainbow at Westcliff will be closed for the next couple of hours.