Motorcyclist killed in crash at Flamingo, Duneville identified

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Deadly crash on Flamingo Rd. and Duneville St. on Sept. 13, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The motorcyclist killed in a crash with a vehicle Friday night was identified as 28-year-old Johnathan Smith by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Smith’s motorcycle crashed into a car, killing two people. A family spokesperson identified those two people as 42-year-old Mark Garcia and his 12-year-old daughter, Monet Garcia.

Police said Smith was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed when he struck Mark Garcia’s car at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Duneville Street.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories