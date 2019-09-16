Motorcyclist killed in crash at Flamingo, Duneville identified

Deadly crash on Flamingo Rd. and Duneville St. on Sept. 13, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The motorcyclist killed in a crash with a vehicle Friday night was identified as 28-year-old Johnathan Smith by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Smith’s motorcycle crashed into a car, killing two people. A family spokesperson identified those two people as 42-year-old Mark Garcia and his 12-year-old daughter, Monet Garcia.

Police said Smith was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed when he struck Mark Garcia’s car at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Duneville Street.