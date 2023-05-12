LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police say a motorcyclist is dead after running a red light and being struck by an SUV on Blue Diamond Road early Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Blue Diamond over I-15. Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the Harley Davidson motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Blue Diamond and failed to stop at a red traffic signal and was struck by a Subaru SUV entering the intersection.

Wellman said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the SUV, who was not suspected of impairment, was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the man killed will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Blue Diamond and the exits to I-15 were closed to traffic until around 5 a.m.