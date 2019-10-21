Motorcyclist killed in crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday evening. It happened at the intersection of East Lake Mead and Sandy Lane.

Preliminary investigation from police shows the motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Lake Mead when it hit a sedan turning left on Lake Mead westbound from Via Marbel.

Metro police’s fatal division has assumed the lead of the investigation. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Police did not say who they believed to be at fault in the crash.