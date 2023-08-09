A police car at night with its lights on. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 55-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash Tuesday night with a pickup truck on S. Decatur Boulevard and W. Cory Place, north of Charleston Boulevard.

The crash was reported to police around 10:36 p.m.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Decatur and the motorcyclist was traveling north when he collided with the truck which was making a left turn onto Cory.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike onto the sidewalk. He was transported to University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police said the truck driver remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The crash is under investigation and the name of the motorcyclist will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

This death is the 83rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023.