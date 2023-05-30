LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead and a bicyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash Monday night.

The collision was reported around 10:40 p.m. on E. Desert Inn Road, just east of S. Mojave Road. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a 26-year-old man on a Honda motorcycle was speeding westbound on Desert Inn and struck the bicyclist who was crossing Desert Inn.

Both men were transported to Sunrise Hospital. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital. The bicyclist, a 45-year-old man was hospitalized with critical injuries, police said.

The name of the motorcyclist will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office. His death is the 53rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The crash remains under investigation.