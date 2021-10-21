Motorcyclist killed after striking a cow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 375 in Lincoln County on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on Sunday, Oct.17, 2021, at approximately 8:12 P.M., a black 2021

Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on State Route 375 near Mile Marker 28. The motorcycle was approaching a cow. The motorcycle struck the cow and ejected the rider. The motorcyclist died on the scene.

The male rider of the Harley Davidson motorcycle has been identified as 37-year-old Brent Christopher

Sorensen from Utah.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 66th fatal crash resulting in 75 fatalities for

2021