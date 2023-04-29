LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man riding his motorcycle late Friday in the west valley was killed when he was ejected after hitting the rear of a pickup truck, police said.

The driver of a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup and his female passenger claimed minor injuries in the crash shortly after 11 p.m. at South Decatur Boulevard and Doe Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a Saturday news release.

Police said evidence, witnesses and video surveillance revealed both vehicles were northbound on South Decatur and in the left lane approaching Doe Avenue when the motorcycle, a 2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob, hit the pickup from behind.

The motorcyclist, 27, who was traveling at a “high rate of speed,” police said, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The pickup driver, Juan Soroa-Villatoro, 35, of Las Vegas, remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The death of the motorcyclist is the 41st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, the release said. His identity is pending family notification.

The crash is being investigated by Metro’s collision investigation section.