LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A motorcyclist died following a crash in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday.

It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. near the 3200 block of Tropicana Avenue.

Police told 8 News Now a vehicle was driving westbound on Tropicana Avenue near Pecos Road and turned in front of the motorcyclist, who was traveling eastbound on Tropicana Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Traffic in both directions on Tropicana Avenue from Pecos Road to Mcleod Drive remained closed off to drivers Thursday evening.