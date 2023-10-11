LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police.

It happened on Wednesday shortly before 9 p.m. near East Lake Mead and North Hollywood boulevards.

Police told 8 News Now the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Lake Mead Boulevard across Hollywood Boulevard.

The driver of a pickup truck was going westbound on Lake Mead Boulevard and then turned left to go south when it collided with the motorcycle rider.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 10:44 p.m., RTC reported that several traffic lanes on Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards remained closed.