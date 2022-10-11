LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in North Las Vegas.

Police said the collision occurred near the intersection of North 5th Street and East Rome Boulevard.

According to North Las Vegas police, the motorcyclist was traveling, at what they believe to be a high rate of speed, on North 5th.

Police said that the driver of a Hyundai Elantra entered the intersection from East Rome when their vehicle was struck by the motorcyclist, causing the rider to be ejected.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Hyundai driver was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital for treatment.

The North 5th Street and Rome Boulevard intersection is currently closed while police continue their investigation.